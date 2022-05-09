DU VC makes probe into shortfall of admission under reserved seats

Hansraj Suman, the chairman of the forum and a former member of the DU’s Academic Council has written to Vice-Chancellor Singh that the university colleges allegedly admit more students than sanctioned seats every year while the seats that fall under the reserved categories remain vacant.

"Before starting the admission process under ST, OBC and PWD (persons with disabilities) quota, the data of the last five years should be analysed. It will show that colleges have given more admissions than the sanctioned seats, while the reserved seats are not filled in return. Every year the seats of reserved categories remain vacant," said the chairman's letter.

Every year, claimed Mr. Suman, the DU colleges intake 10% more than the sanctioned seats and do not fill the seats of reserved categories on the increased seats. Singh has also been asked to constitute a monitoring committee for the colleges which should prepare a report on the lack of facilities in these institutions.

"Delhi University should constitute a monitoring committee for the colleges at its level. Only teachers of reserved classes should be kept in this committee. The committee should visit these colleges and talk to the teachers/staff/students on their problems. Talk to those students on the problems faced by them and prepare a report on the lack of facilities in the colleges," he said.

Notably, the DU Vice-Chancellor last month formed an eight-member committee to examine the issue of “shortfall” in the enrolment of SC/ST students in the university. The committee is chaired by Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora while Joint Dean of Students Welfare Gurpreet Singh has been appointed as member secretary.

"The Vice-Chancellor has constituted a committee to examine the issue regarding shortfall in the enrolment of the SC/ST students and make a recommendation to enhance the enrolment of SC/ST students in the University of Delhi with immediate effect," the official notification had stated.

ALSO READ DU students challenge Offline Exams in High Court

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:02 PM IST