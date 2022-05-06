DU students challenge Offline Exams in High Court

Students of Delhi University have moved to the High Court to contest the notice directing offline examinations for the even semester to be held in May 2022. Eight students, including the outstationed ones reported that the classes were continued to be held in an online mode by the University despite the notice that was released on 9 february, 2022. The plea also seeks for all examinations to be conducted in an open book mode for the ongoing semester. It is to be heard by the bench of Justice Rekha Palli on Friday.

Ajay Kumar Srivastava was the advocate who moved the plea that asked the University to reconsider its notice in the light of rapidly spreading coronavirus cases throughout the capital. The petition draws attention to the fact that more than 65% of students pursuing their education in DU are outstationed and do not have private conveyances in the city, which forces them to use the public transport in precarious conditions.

The petitioners and other students have completed their education through an online mode and cannot be asked to appear fpr examinations offline, contested the plea. The University, that finishes 100 years in May, has moved its year long inaugural functions online under the pretext of pandemic. This decision was used by the petitioned to call offline examinations unjustified.

ALSO READ Delhi University launches portal dedicated to address CUET 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:19 PM IST