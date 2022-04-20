Delhi University launches portal dedicated to address CUET 2022

Delhi University has set up a dedicated website to help prospective students with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The website is already live and is packed with all relevant information related to the admission procedure.

“The Bulletin of Information details all the relevant information along with the tentative seat matrix of all the colleges. The website is a one-stop reference point for all important information related to admissions at the University of Delhi,” the varsity said in a stateThe varsity has also started ChatBot services for quick resolution of queries.

“Students can utilise this service between 9.30am and 5.30pm on all working days, except public holidays. Candidates can also write at ug@admission.du.ac.in for any assistance or queries related to Under-Graduate admissions to the University,” the statement read.

Video tutorials have been created to explain the registration process for CUET 2022.

“These step-by-step videos guide candidates on creating a registration ID, selecting various programmes, procedures for choosing subjects from Section I, II, and III of CUET 2022, uploading the required documents and making payment,” the statement said.

The varsity will also organise a series of webinars on April 22 to make the students aware of admission policies and CUET 2022.

