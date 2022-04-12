Delhi University students demand open-book examination on Twitter

Delhi University students have begun demanding open-book examinations on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Following the constant protests by DU students, the university asked them to focus on their studies instead of complaining.

Since the students are left dissatisfied with DU's response, many have begun to express their concerns via constant tweets.

Several among many justify their demands by saying that exams should be conducted online since lectures were held online, too. The rest of the Delhi University students hint at open book examinations.

Mustafa Khan, a Delhi University student, tweeted to Prime Minister Modi and submitted his demands using the hashtag #ModiJiHelpDUStudents.

"@narendramodi, you have always helped students. DU students want an open book examination (OBE) as most of the syllabus was done through online classes only! #ModiJiHelpDUStudents," he tweeted.

Another Delhi University student, Kajal Saini, tweeted that the students have full right to take an open book examination.

"We have learned things through online mode, so we have full right to take OBE," she tweeted.

Backed by a similar opinion, Diya Singh tweeted, "We want OBE for both DU regular and all annual mode and semester mode."

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 03:49 PM IST