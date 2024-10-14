 DU UG Counselling 2024: Mop-up Round 2 Registration Process To Start Today; Link Here
DU UG Counselling 2024: Mop-up Round 2 Registration Process To Start Today; Link Here

DU UG Counselling 2024: Mop-up Round 2 Registration Process To Start Today; Link Here

The available seats will be published on October 14 at 5 PM. Choice filling will occur from October 14-15, with admissions taking place from October 16-18.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic

Today, October 10, begins the registration for round 2 of DU UG mop up counseling 2024 at the Delhi University. Eligible candidates who didn’t obtain a seat in previous rounds can now register for the DU UG Mop Up Round 2 Counseling 2024 through the official site admission.uod.ac.in.

The institute shall publish the number of seats available for the selected colleges as well as the programs on the official portal at 5 PM on October 14, 2024. Admissions in this round will be done based on the merit score of the qualifying exam taken, along with the criteria appropriate for the program as indicated in Bulletin of Information (UG) 2024.

The choice-filling process will commence at 5 PM on October 14, 2024 and will close at 11:59 PM on October 15, 2024. During this period, candidates shall opt for the respective colleges as well as the respective programs offered. Colleges will grant admissions from October 16 to October 18 of 2024. The last date to pay the fee will be October 19, 2024.

Those candidates who previously registered for mop up round will select additional programs as well as additional colleges through mop up dashboard. Candidates who have already been admitted into Delhi University undergraduate mop up round I are not eligible for Mop up Round II.

article-image

Candidates who are allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission with the following documents and their photocopies: Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates, CUET scorecard, character certificate, SC/ST/PwD certificate, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate, transfer and migration certificates, and two self-attested passport-size photographs.

