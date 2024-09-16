 DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT; Check Important Guidelines Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT; Check Important Guidelines Here

DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT; Check Important Guidelines Here

Spot Round-I admissions is open to applicants who submitted for the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS-UG)-2024 but were not accepted into any college by September 17 at 5 p.m.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT | Representational pic

The Delhi University has released the timetable for the Spot Round-I allocation and admissions procedure for undergraduate programs at its various institutions for the 2024–2025 academic year. Spot Round-I admissions is open to applicants who submitted for the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS-UG)-2024 but were not accepted into any college by September 17 at 5 p.m.

Important Dates


The application procedure for spot admissions will open on September 18 at 10 am and run until September 19 at 11:59 pm, as per the schedule released on Sunday. It stated that the seat allocation would be announced on September 21 at 3 p.m.

Candidates will have until September 22 at 11:59 p.m. to accept the offer when a seat is assigned. It further stated that the deadline for completing the online payment to reserve a ticket is September 24 at 4:59 p.m.

FPJ Shorts
DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT; Check Important Guidelines Here
DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT; Check Important Guidelines Here
VIDEO: Minor Stripped Naked, Beaten And Forced To Dance At Fair In Rajasthan's Kota GAD Circle, 6 Arrested
VIDEO: Minor Stripped Naked, Beaten And Forced To Dance At Fair In Rajasthan's Kota GAD Circle, 6 Arrested
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Donate ₹50 Lakhs Each To Telangana CM’s Relief Fund For Flood Victims
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Donate ₹50 Lakhs Each To Telangana CM’s Relief Fund For Flood Victims
FPJ Eco Ganesha: 27-Year-Old Mumbaikar's Initiative To Offer Pen, Pencil & Other Stationery Items To Bappa, Help Needy Students In Rural Maharashtra
FPJ Eco Ganesha: 27-Year-Old Mumbaikar's Initiative To Offer Pen, Pencil & Other Stationery Items To Bappa, Help Needy Students In Rural Maharashtra

Additionally, it stated that after 5 p.m. on September 17, all admitted applicants' dashboards will be put in freeze mode and they will not be able to retract their admissions.

Important Guidelines:

-As per the announcement, aspirants are need to select 'Spot Admission' on their dashboard in order to partake.

-The notification further noted that candidates will only be able to select programme-college combinations when seats are vacant, based on their category.

Read Also
St Stephen's College Appeals Against Delhi HC Decision To Admit 7 DU-Allocated Students
article-image

-Candidates must accept the seat they are assigned in a spot round. It stated that if they don't comply, they will lose their right to be admitted to Delhi University and won't be able to apply for the CSAS(UG)-2024 admissions cycle.

-Candidates should also be aware that during the Spot Admission rounds, there won't be a way to upgrade or remove a seat. According to the notification, the seat assigned in a given Spot round is definitive and cannot be upgraded in any upcoming Spot admission rounds.

With inputs from PTI

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT; Check Important Guidelines Here

DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT; Check Important Guidelines Here

Study In New Zealand: New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology Announces Exclusive...

Study In New Zealand: New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology Announces Exclusive...

Want To Get Into Top IIMs Without Taking CAT Exam? Check Out These Courses

Want To Get Into Top IIMs Without Taking CAT Exam? Check Out These Courses

After Chattisgarh, MP; Rajasthan To Offer MBBS Course In Hindi Starting This Year!

After Chattisgarh, MP; Rajasthan To Offer MBBS Course In Hindi Starting This Year!

Study In UK: University Of Strathclyde Offering MSc Environmental Engineering Scholarship For...

Study In UK: University Of Strathclyde Offering MSc Environmental Engineering Scholarship For...