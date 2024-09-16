DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT; Check Important Guidelines Here

DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT | Representational pic

The Delhi University has released the timetable for the Spot Round-I allocation and admissions procedure for undergraduate programs at its various institutions for the 2024–2025 academic year. Spot Round-I admissions is open to applicants who submitted for the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS-UG)-2024 but were not accepted into any college by September 17 at 5 p.m.

Important Dates



The application procedure for spot admissions will open on September 18 at 10 am and run until September 19 at 11:59 pm, as per the schedule released on Sunday. It stated that the seat allocation would be announced on September 21 at 3 p.m.

Candidates will have until September 22 at 11:59 p.m. to accept the offer when a seat is assigned. It further stated that the deadline for completing the online payment to reserve a ticket is September 24 at 4:59 p.m.

Additionally, it stated that after 5 p.m. on September 17, all admitted applicants' dashboards will be put in freeze mode and they will not be able to retract their admissions.

Important Guidelines:

-As per the announcement, aspirants are need to select 'Spot Admission' on their dashboard in order to partake.



-The notification further noted that candidates will only be able to select programme-college combinations when seats are vacant, based on their category.

-Candidates must accept the seat they are assigned in a spot round. It stated that if they don't comply, they will lose their right to be admitted to Delhi University and won't be able to apply for the CSAS(UG)-2024 admissions cycle.



-Candidates should also be aware that during the Spot Admission rounds, there won't be a way to upgrade or remove a seat. According to the notification, the seat assigned in a given Spot round is definitive and cannot be upgraded in any upcoming Spot admission rounds.

With inputs from PTI