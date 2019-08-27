DU releases eight cut-off list: Check out colleges and courses still available

The Delhi University released its eighth cut-off list on Monday with courses like BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) English, B.Com still being up for grabs for the general category at premier colleges. The eighth cut-off list will be displayed in colleges on Tuesday.

According to Hindustan Times, the overall admissions in the university crossed the available number of seats, 63.9% seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) and 52.2% seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST) are still lying vacant. Besides, 20% seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 16% seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs) are yet to be filled. According to the data shared by the university admissions team, as many as 67,799 students have already been admitted against the available 62,000 seats in DU’s 63 colleges, reported Hindustan Times.

Though general-category admissions to most courses have closed, admissions to B.Com (Honours) in North Campus colleges, such as Hansraj, Hindu College and Lady Sri Ram College remain open. Admissions to B.A Economic (Honours) also remain open at Hindu College and Kirori Mal College.

At Hindu College, BA (Honours) Economics is available at a cut-off of 97.62 per cent, while at Daulat Ram College, the same course is available at a cut-off of 95.75 per cent. Shri Ram College of Commerce has pegged the minimum marks for admission to the course at 98.62 per cent, while Kirori Mal College has kept the marks at 97 per cent.

Ramjas College has vacant seats for BA (Honours) English, BA (Honours) History and B. Com (Honours) courses. Hindu College has vacant seats in B.Com (Honours) and has pegged the cut-off at 97.37 per cent. Kirori Mal College has seats left under BA (Honours) English and BA (Honours) Hindi, while Kamala Nehru College still has vacant seats for BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) English.

Indraprastha College for Women is offering BA (Honours) English at a cut-off of 94.50 per cent, while Gargi College is offering the course at 95 per cent. Other courses open for admission at Gargi are BA (Honours) Political Science and B. Com.