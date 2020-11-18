DU PG Admission 2020: Delhi University's postgraduate admission starts today, here is all you need to know

Admission for 54 programmes of the University of Delhi began on Wednesday on the basis of merit and entrance exam results. The university had earlier asked PG candidates whose final year results have been declared to upload their marks on the dashboard. The results of all the entrance examinations have also been declared.

Students whose final year results have not been announced yet will be admitted provisionally.

The Delhi University admits students on both merit-based ranks and entrance exam ranks.

“The admission to some of the courses is either based only through entrance or through both entrance and merit...Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks,” DU had earlier said.

The university will prepare a list of eligible students for merit-based admission on the basis of the marks submitted by candidates. “The admission list will be prepared based on the marks entered by the applicant on the portal. Students of the University of Delhi under the Choice Based Credit System must calculate their percentage using the formula as given on their dashboard,” the Delhi University said.

For courses that admit students after entrance exams, DU PG merit list 2020 will be prepared on the basis of rank. “The admission list will be prepared based on the result of the entrance test conducted by NTA,” the DU said.

The NTA had conducted Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2020) for various PG programmes and the result has been declared on its website.

The university on Tuesday held a webinar to address students' problems.

The DU aims to complete the admission process for the year 2020-21 by December. The classes for the academic year will begin in December only once the admission process is over. While the university is yet to notify the mode of classes, it is most likely to be conducted online.