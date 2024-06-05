DU PG 2024 Registration Window To Close Today, Apply NOW!

Delhi University | File Photo

Today, June 5, is the last day to register for the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduates (CSAS PG) 2024 at Delhi University (DU). The registration window for DU PG 2024 will stay open until 11:59 p.m. The official DU PG 2024 application form can be filled out by candidates by going to admission.uod.ac.in.

Eligibility Criteria

The minimal qualifying requirements for DU postgraduate admissions in 2024 state that applicants must hold a bachelor's degree and have earned at least 50% of their total points in the qualifying exam. However, there is a 5% leniency in these requirements for candidates from reserved categories, such as SC, ST, and PwD.



Admissions to DU Postgraduate 2024 will be determined by the results of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduates (CUET PG) 2024. For the academic year 2024–2025, prospective students can apply for admission to 82 postgraduate courses.

Application fees

The application fees for General, OBC and EWS category is Rs 250, while the fees for SC, ST, PwD categories is Rs 100.

DU PG 2024 Application Correction Window

The window for the DU PG 2024 correction will open today. The DU PG 2024 application form that has already been submitted will allow candidates to amend their personal information. On June 12, the DU PG 2024 application form correction facility will close.