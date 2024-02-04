 DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 36 Vacant Positions!
Apply for 36 Non-Teaching positions at Delhi University. Visit du.ac.in for details. Apply by Feb 17, 2024.

Updated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 08:37 PM IST
The University of Delhi (DU) has released a notification inviting applications for 36 Non-Teaching posts across various departments. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the official website, du.ac.in, with the application window closing on February 17, 2024.

Vacancy Details:

Senior Technical Assistant: 3 posts

Technical Assistant: 6 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 12 posts

Laboratory Attendant: 15 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested candidates are urged to refer to the Detailed Notification on the official website for specific educational qualifications and age limits applicable to each post.

JEE Main 2024: Students Navigate A Mix Of Challenges
Selection Process:

The selection process for these positions involves a two-tier assessment:

Written Test: The written test is a 2-hour examination carrying a maximum of 400 marks. It includes compulsory questions, each carrying 4 marks, with a negative marking of 1 mark for incorrect answers.

Skill Test: This phase lasts for 1 hour and comprises questions totaling 100 marks. The skill test may include descriptive/MCQ-based questions and a practical test.

Application Fees:

To complete the application process, candidates need to pay the following fees online:

General/Unreserved Category: Rs. 1000/-

OBC (NCL)/EWS and Women Category: Rs. 800/-

SC/ST and PwBD Category: Rs. 600/-

Applicants are advised to visit the official Delhi University website for additional details related to the recruitment process and fee payment.

