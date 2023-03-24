DU NCWEB admissions to be held via CUET PG 2023; Check here for more details

DU NCWEB admissions to be held via CUET PG 2023 | Representational pic

Delhi University (DU) will be admitting students to the Postgraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the upcoming academic year 2023-24.

Admissions to Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will also be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the CUET. However, admission to DU’s School of Open Learning (SOL) will be based on the marks obtained by them in the qualifying degree exam. Foreign nationals are also exempted from appearing in CUET PG 2023.

The university in an official notification stated that candidates who are desirous of seeking admission to the postgraduate programs of the university must appear in the Common University Entrance Test - Post Graduate 2023 to be conducted by the National Testing Agency and only the scores that are obtained in CUET PG 2023 will be considered for admissions to the academic year 2023-24.

Further in the notice, DU has informed that before appearing in the CUET PG 2023 test, candidates must fulfill the programme-specific eligibility. Further, the aspirants must refer to the university’s postgraduate Bulletin of Information, published on the University website, to choose the CUET exam paper/s as per the requirements of the specific course.

Students who are currently appearing in the qualifying degree test will also be eligible to appear in the CUET PG 2023 exam. They must fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria set by the university at the time of admission, informs the varsity.

Delhi University will later release its allocation and admission policies via the Common Seat Allocation System (Postgraduate) - 2023 (CSAS (PG) 2023). Those seeking admission to the University of Delhi will also have to register themselves to CSAS (PG) - 2023 on the admission Portal of the university- admission.uod.ac.in.

Registration date:

The registration process for CUET PG 2023 began on March 20 and will continue till April 19. The date of the CUET PG exam will be announced later by the National Testing Agency (NTA).