DU Launches CES 2024-25: Enroll In Courses Starting June 10

The University of Delhi (DU) is now accepting applications for its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) for the academic year 2024-25. Eligible candidates can register for the scheme starting June 10 via the official website, ces.du.ac.in](https://ces.du.ac.in

This program allows individuals of any age to enroll in existing courses offered by university departments and colleges during semesters 1, 3, and 5 of the academic session from July to December 2024.

Sanjay Roy, the director of the Institute of Lifelong Learning (ILLL) at the University of Delhi, shared, “CES provides an opportunity for learners of any age to enhance their knowledge by studying alongside regular students in existing courses offered by the university's departments and colleges.”

He added that anyone meeting the minimum eligibility criteria and any specified prerequisites for an existing course can register.

According to the official course brochure, candidates must pay a fee of Rs 6,000 per paper to enroll in a course under CES 2024-25. The number of seats available for this scheme in any course is limited to a maximum of 10% of the total class strength or six seats, whichever is less.

Candidates are permitted to register for up to two papers or eight credits per semester from the same discipline.

For more information on the list of available papers, eligibility criteria, registration process, and fee structure, candidates can visit the official websites at [admission.uod.ac.in](https://admission.uod.ac.in), [ces.du.ac.in](https://ces.du.ac.in), or [illl.du.ac.in](https://illl.du.ac.in).