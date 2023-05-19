DU colleges to conduct written tests for posts of librarian & physical education director

DU colleges to conduct written tests | DU (Representational)

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has asked its colleges to conduct written examinations to short-list candidates for the posts of librarian and physical education director.

Until now, the hiring used to take place on the basis of interviews. A resolution to modify the recruitment process was passed in December last year.

In a notification to the principals of all colleges, the university has urged them to ensure that all hiring is done according to the modified rules.

"The principals/ directors of the colleges/institutions are requested to ensure that in the matter...(that) all recruitment to the vacant posts of college librarian and the director of physical education in colleges/institutions of the university shall be made after following due processes and procedures with conducting of written examinations to short-list the candidates in letter and spirit of E.C. Resolution...dated 08.12.2022," the university said.

According to the Executive Council (EC) resolution passed last year, "In order to ensure meaningful recruitment, there is a need to have the first stage of the short-listing process through the MCQ Test to restrict the number of candidates to be assessed by interview."