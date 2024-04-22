DU Begins Registration For Vice Chancellor's Internship Scheme 2024 ; Stipend ₹10,500 |

The Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme 2024 registration period has begun at Delhi University (DU). The dates of this summer internship at Delhi University in 2024 are June and July. Students who want to intern at DU must submit an online application through the official website. Students who have already taken advantage of VCIS (summer or part-time) are not qualified for an internship this year.

May 4, 2024 is the deadline for completing the DU Internship form 2024.

Read Also Delhi University Offers B.Tech Programs Without JEE Mains Requirement

Perks and benefits

The 20 hours per week flexible internship at Delhi University is scheduled for 2024. At the conclusion of their internship, the students will get a certificate from the Dean of Students' Welfare.

Stipend

A monthly stipend of INR 10,500 will be awarded to students.



Eligibility Criteria

Students in their last year or semester are not qualified for the 2024 DU summer internship.

An internship is available to all Delhi University regular, legitimate students, regardless of their programme of study, whether they are undergraduate or graduate students. The internship process is open to participation from just regular students.

BTech in DU without JEE exam

Meanwhile, as per reports, it is possible to pursue a B.Tech in Mathematical Innovation and Information Technology at DU without appearing for the JEE exam. Alternatively, candidates can gain admission to these courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) administered by the university.