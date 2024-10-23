 DSSSB Skill Test 2024 Admit Card Out At dsssb.delhi.gov.in
DSSSB Skill Test 2024 Admit Card Out At dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has made the DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Grade 3 positions available.

Updated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
article-image

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has made the DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Grade 3 positions available. Candidates who plan to take the skill exam can download the admission card via the DSSSB's official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Date and time:

Skill Test Dates: October 26 and 27, 2024

Shifts: Two shifts per day

First Shift Reporting Time: 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Second Shift Reporting Time: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

According to the official notification, candidates who are having trouble downloading the e-admit card should email dsssb-secy@nic.in till October 24, 2024, or visit the Board office in person on October 23 and 24, 2024, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

article-image

How to download DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2024:

Check out DSSSB's official webpage at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

On the front page, click the ticker link that reads, "Download Admit Card for Skill Test (Typing) for Post Code 58/23, Assistant Grade-III."

Candidates must input the necessary information on a new page that opens in order to log in.

Your admit card will appear on the screen after you're finished.

Download the page and review the admit card.

Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later. 

The name of the testing location, the exam date, and the time will all be listed on the e-admit card. Candidates should visit the DSSSB's official website for additional relevant information.

Exam format and scoring system

A Tier I test, lasting two hours and worth 200 marks, is part of the 2024 DSSSB Assistant Grade 3 exam format. The exam consists of five sections, each worth 40 marks: Hindi Language & Comprehension, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and English Language & Comprehension. For each wrong response, there is a 0.25 mark deduction.

