DSSSB Skill Test 2024 Admit Card Out At dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has made the DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Grade 3 positions available. Candidates who plan to take the skill exam can download the admission card via the DSSSB's official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Date and time:

Skill Test Dates: October 26 and 27, 2024

Shifts: Two shifts per day

First Shift Reporting Time: 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Second Shift Reporting Time: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

According to the official notification, candidates who are having trouble downloading the e-admit card should email dsssb-secy@nic.in till October 24, 2024, or visit the Board office in person on October 23 and 24, 2024, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

How to download DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2024:

Check out DSSSB's official webpage at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

On the front page, click the ticker link that reads, "Download Admit Card for Skill Test (Typing) for Post Code 58/23, Assistant Grade-III."

Candidates must input the necessary information on a new page that opens in order to log in.

Your admit card will appear on the screen after you're finished.

Download the page and review the admit card.

Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

The name of the testing location, the exam date, and the time will all be listed on the e-admit card. Candidates should visit the DSSSB's official website for additional relevant information.

Exam format and scoring system

A Tier I test, lasting two hours and worth 200 marks, is part of the 2024 DSSSB Assistant Grade 3 exam format. The exam consists of five sections, each worth 40 marks: Hindi Language & Comprehension, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and English Language & Comprehension. For each wrong response, there is a 0.25 mark deduction.