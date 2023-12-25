DSSSB Releases Admit Card For AAO Exam 2023: Here's How To Download

IStock images

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has recently issued the admit card for the Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) examination scheduled for December 27, 2023. Candidates can access their admit cards on the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. To download the admit card, applicants must use their ID and password, with the date of birth serving as the password and the roll number as the login ID.

For any issues with downloading the admit card, candidates can reach out to the facilitation counter, open from December 25 to December 26, between 10 am and 5 pm. The assistance desk can be found at FC-18, Institutional Area, Karkardooma, Delhi.

Steps to Download DSSSB AAO Exam 2023 Admit Card

1. Visit the official website of the board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

2. Click on the admit card link on the homepage.

3. Enter the necessary details on the new page.

4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

The AAO test will take place in two sessions: the first session will run from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.