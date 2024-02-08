DSSSB 2024 Exam Admit Card: Download Now for February Exam

Representational Image

The admit cards for the DSSSB 2024 exam has been officially released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. The eligible candidates appearing for the said exam can now download their admit cards from the board's official website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

It is mandetory for all the candidates to have their admit card in order to appear for the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold an examination for different post codes of various Departments, GNCTD through online mode, specifically Computer Based Test, in accordance with the examination schedule provided in the notification.

The DSSSB 2024 exams are all set to be conducted from February 12, 2024. The last date of the exam is February 18, 2024. The candidates can visit the board's official website in order to check the detailed exam schedule.

Follow These Steps To Download DSSSB 2024 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the admit card link given on the page.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and submit.

Step 5: Your admit card will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save amd download the admit card for future use.