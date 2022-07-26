DSEU announces final date to apply For UG, Diploma courses; Know more here |

On Monday, July 25, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) the final date to apply for diploma programs and Bachelor's of Arts in digital media and design at the university is July 27. However, the last date to apply for undergraduate programs is August 15.

"Last date to apply for Diploma programs and BA Digital Media and Design is 27th July 2022. Last date to apply for Undergraduate programs is 15th August 2022," DSEU tweeted.

For the second batch of the university, the Kejriwal government-run skill varsity has opened admissions for 15 full-time diploma programs, two part-time diploma programs and 16 undergraduate programs (except BTech) and for the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics along with Lateral entry to the BTech programs and five PG programs.

Amongst the 16 UG programmes, the university has added four new flagship programs – B. Library Sciences, B. Optometry, B.Sc. Hospital Management, BBA Automotive Retail Management.

The programs are being offered on 19 campuses across Delhi including the newly-opened – Dr H J Bhabha DSEU Mayur Vihar Campus, Sir CV Raman DSEU Dheerpur Campus and Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences DSEU Okhla-II Campus. The DSEU said it will follow a fully online admission process for this cycle.

