Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai Conferred With Honorary Colonel Rank By Ministry Of Defence

Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla receiving the official gazette notification fromADG Major General Yogender Singh, Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) and Commodore Satpal Singh, Director of NCC, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost, HSNC University |

Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor of HSNC University, Mumbai, has been conferred with the honorary rank of Colonel by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India (GoI). The title was conferred by Major General Yogender Singh, Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), Additional Director General of the NCC Directorate, Maharashtra, during a prestigious ceremony held on August 12, 2024, at the Rama & Sundri Watumull Auditorium, Churchgate campus of HSNC University. Dr. Bagla also received an official gazette notification and a ceremonial baton.

The official Pipping ceremony was graced by notable figures including Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost, HSNC University; Commodore Satpal Singh, Director of NCC; Commodore Satpal Singh Director, NCC; Group Captain Sangram Naik; Group Captain Rakesh Kumar, Group Commander; Col AK Ahuja; Lt.. Colonel Mannat Hussain, Commanding Officer, 1 Maharashtra Battalion, NCC; Group Captain Sangram Naik, Commanding Officer, 1 Maharashtra Air Squadron, NCC; Dr. Kishu Mansukhani, Trustee, HSNC Board, along with members of the academic community, NCC cadets and the HSNC University fraternity.

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Bagla expressed deep gratitude, highlighting that the honour represents the collective effort of HSNC University and the NCC in upholding unity and discipline. She pledged to uphold the NCC’s core values with renewed dedication. She reminisced about her early involvement with the NCC as a student, noting how the values of discipline and service instilled in her as a cadet have profoundly influenced her life.

Major General Yogender Singh addressed the audience, encouraging NCC cadets to strive for excellence and make the most of their experiences. He congratulated Dr. Bagla for her honorary rank, which he believes will foster greater interaction between NCC units and HSNC University. Describing the NCC as the epitome of unity, discipline, culture and heritage, he encouraged students to join the organisation.

Dr. Hiranandani congratulated Dr. Bagla, acknowledging her exemplary leadership and dedication over the years. A short film showcasing Dr. Bagla’s career journey was presented and she received a ceremonial Guard of Honour from the NCC cadets.

Dr. Bagla's journey from an NCC cadet to Honorary Colonel reflects her determination and perseverance. Her early NCC training, which included rappelling, rock-climbing, and rifle-shooting, deeply impacted her. Despite aspiring for a medical career in the armed forces, life took her in a different direction, yet her commitment to the values of the NCC has remained a central part of her life.

The Pipping ceremony was attended by members of the academic community, NCC cadets and the HSNC University fraternity |

Dr. Bagla pursued her education with exceptional dedication, completing her postgraduate studies by age 20 and earning a Ph.D. in Nuclear and Radiochemistry by 25. Her career as a distinguished scientist reflects the NCC values of discipline, commitment and hard work, exemplifying the spirit of perseverance and a quest for knowledge.

Dr. Bagla’s deep admiration for the armed forces and her patriotic pride have driven her journey. She shared, "I have always been enamoured with the armed forces and the thought of serving my country has always been uppermost in my mind." Currently, she proudly represents India as the only Indian woman scientist in a 15-member international team with the International Atomic Energy Commission (IAEA), where she contributes to a coordinated research project on medical devices.

During her tenure as Principal of K.C College, Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla felt the need to establish centres of NCC at her college.When she became Vice Chancellor of HSNC University, Mumbai, she immediately put this into action. Thanks to Dr. Bagla's relentless efforts, K.C College has become a key center for Army and Air Force NCC training under HSNC University. The college is also among the pioneers in implementing a Microlite Air Simulator, enhancing cadet training with a focus on precision, correct form and unflagging energy.

Dr. Bagla credits her parents, teachers and mentors for inspiring her and supporting her to give her best in her endeavours. She recalls an incident from her college days where her NCC training gave her the courage to chase and apprehend a harasser, reflecting the impact of her NCC experience on her bravery and quick thinking.

A distinguished scholar and trail-blazing educator with a passion to spearhead a transformative, inclusive and meaningful education, Dr. Bagla mooted the idea of HSNC University and plunged headlong into the arduous journey of building an University par excellence, ably supported by the faculty and staff of all the constituent colleges and schools.