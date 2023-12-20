Doctor And Associates Scam Parents Of Aspiring Medical Students Of ₹1.15 Crore

Representative photo

In a shocking incident, a doctor and two accomplices have been booked for allegedly swindling ₹1.15 crore from two businessmen, promising admission through the management quota at KEM Medical College for their children.

The deceptive promise

According to the Hindustan Times reports, the victims, Dharmang Dediya, 43, and Jimmy Desai, 44, had approached Dr Hiten Keniya's clinic in Borivali East in March, seeking assistance for their children's NEET exam preparation. Keniya claimed to have influential connections at Seth GS Medical College linked to KEM Hospital, offering admission through the management quota. The complainants were informed about Keniya's purported connections and entered into an agreement with him.

The Unraveling Fraud

The fraudulent transaction unfolded when the accused, alongside Heena alias Shashima Tiwari and an individual known only as Jeevan, demanded ₹60 lakh for each of the two seats. The businessmen paid ₹57 lakh each to Keniya until July. However, upon the NEET results revealing that their children were eligible for merit-based admission, the victims sought a refund.

To their dismay, Keniya claimed to have handed the money to Heena. When confronted, Heena denied any involvement, stating she was an insurance agent with no knowledge of Desai and Dediya. Realizing they had fallen victim to a scam, the duped businessmen approached the Kasturba Marg police, leading to the registration of a cheating case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code against Keniya, Heena, and Jeevan, as per the reports.

"We have booked the three and are now checking the monetary transactions between the complainants and Keniya and verifying their complaint," stated a police officer from the Kasturba Marg police station.