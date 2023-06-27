 DMER Result 2023: Check Merit List At med-edu.in; Details Inside
The recruitment exam was scheduled from June 12 to 20 for the posts of Nursing, Technical and Non-Technical. Following that, the DMER recruitment 2023 notification was released for a total of 5182 vacancies.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
The DMER merit list 2023 will be released along with its results. Candidates can access the DMER merit list 2023 pdf only on the official portal. | Pixabay

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Mumbai is ready to release the exam results immediately. Candidates who have appeared for the written exams can check DMER result 2023 on the official website - med-edu.in. Candidates can use their login credentials such as registration numbers, date of birth to access DMER exam result 2023.

Steps to to check DMER exam result 2023:

1. Visit the official portal of DMER – med-edu.in

2. Find the DMER result 2023 link scrolling on the homepage

3: Clicking on the link will navigate to results page

4: Enter the login credentials – roll number and date of birth

5: Submit the details

6: The DMER exam result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

7: Download DMER scorecard 2023

8: Take a printout of results for future reference

The DMER merit list 2023 will be released along with its results. Candidates can access the DMER merit list 2023 pdf only on the official portal. Candidates who qualify in the DMER written exam will be eligible for the next phase of recruitment process.

article-image

DMER Result 2023: Check Merit List At med-edu.in; Details Inside

