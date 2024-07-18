India Increases Disability Reservations In Top Institutions By 4%

Representative image

Reservations for individuals with disabilities have recently been raised by four percent under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. This increase applies uniformly across prestigious institutions throughout India. Here's a breakdown of the updated reservation percentages by some of the top institutions:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT): Now reserves 4% of its seats for individuals with disabilities.

National Institute of Technology (NIT): Provides a 5% reservation quota.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM): Also offers a 5% reservation for disabled individuals.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC): Allots 4% of its seats under the PWD category.

Despite the provision of 4% reservation at UPSC, concerns have been raised regarding the authenticity of claims made under this quota. To qualify, candidates must present a valid disability certificate issued by competent authorities. The certificate must confirm a disability of at least 40% to be eligible for the UPSC PWD quota.

Under this quota, disabilities considered include:

Blindness and low vision: Reserved vacancies total 3.

Deaf and hearing impaired: Reserved vacancies are set at 9.

Locomotor disabilities: This category includes conditions like Cerebral Palsy, Cured Leprosy, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims, and Muscular Dystrophy, with 8 reserved vacancies.

Candidates with multiple disabilities can apply for 4 reserved vacancies.

Additionally, differently abled candidates are granted an extra hour to complete entrance exams for these institutions.