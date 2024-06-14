Did NEET Topper Fail 12th Grade Physics & Chemistry? Viral Marksheet Raises Questions

x

Amid rising controversies over the NEET UG 2024 results, a marksheet of a student has been widely circulating on the social media platform X. The post claims that the student scored 705 out of 720 in NEET but failed the Physics and Chemistry exams in Class 12.

According to the marksheet in the post, the student scored only 21 out of 100 in Physics theory and 36 out of 50 in Physics practicals. In Chemistry, the student received 31 out of 100 in theory and 33 out of 50 in practicals. Despite these scores, the student reportedly achieved a 99.861 percentile in NEET UG Chemistry and a 99.8903 percentile in Physics.

The stark contrast between the Class 12 and NEET UG scores has raised serious questions about the authenticity of the student's NEET results.

The Free Press Journal cannot verify the authenticity of the marksheet image.

Meanwhile, the NTA has announced a re-test on June 23 for 1,563 NEET UG candidates who received grace marks due to issues like incorrect question papers, torn OMR sheets, or delays in OMR sheet distribution. The new results will be declared on June 30. This decision follows the Supreme Court's observations on a report by the NTA's High Powered Committee.

Approximately 24 lakh medical aspirants took the NEET-UG 2024, a highly competitive entrance test for undergraduate medical courses, conducted by the NTA on May 5. The results, initially scheduled for June 14, were announced on June 4 after early evaluation of answer sheets.