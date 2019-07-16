Dibrugarh University declares results for BA, BSc, BCom courses; check at dibru.ac.in

The Dibrugarh University has declared the results for 2nd, 4th, and 6th Semester BA, BSc and BCom courses. The result was declared today at 11 am. Students can check their results on the Dibrugarh University's official website, dibru.ac.in. Candidates can also check the Dibrugarh University results on other websites like exametc.com and indiaresults.com.

Located in Rajabheta in Assam, Dibrugarh University was established in 1965. Situated in 550 acres near the industrial hub of Dibrugarh in Assam, it is one of the top universities in Eastern India. It offers multiple courses through its 5 schools of studies namely the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law, School of Science and Engineering, School of Commerce and Management Science, School of Education and School of Earth, Atmospheric Science, Environment and Energy.

Steps to check Dibrugarh University UG Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university, dibru.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take the print out for further reference.