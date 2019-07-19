DHE SAMS Odisha +3 merit list 2019 released; check at samsodisha.gov.in

Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has released the SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List for the General and PwD categories candidates. Candidates can check the merit list on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS Odisha) official website, samsodisha.gov.in. The SAMS Odisha + 3 admission first merit list will include details like the name and roll number of the candidate along with the marks secured.
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first list have to pay admission fee by logging into SAMS portal. The last date to pay admission fee is July 21, 2019, till 5:00 pm. This year around 2,37,215 students had registered for the web-counselling and admission into degree courses in Odisha. Out of those who registered, 2,16,534 applied online and the final number of applications received was 94,708.
Steps to check SAMS Odisha +3 merit list 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the given link for Degree (+3) admission.
Step 3: Check for the name and roll number in the list.
Step 4: Download the merit list for further reference.
