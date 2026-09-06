Delhi's Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse: Child Trapped Under Debris Makes Video Seeking Help As Rescue Operation Continues | X @peenaz_tyagi

New Delhi: A child trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed boys' paying guest accommodation in Delhi's Satya Niketan area made a video from under the debris, seeking help as rescuers raced to locate and evacuate those trapped inside the wreckage.

The video emerged after the five-storey building, which housed a boys' PG, came crashing down in south Delhi's Satya Niketan on Sunday afternoon. The collapse left several people trapped beneath the debris and claimed at least one life, with rescue teams continuing their search through the rubble.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm in the congested neighbourhood, located close to Delhi University's South Campus and surrounded by student accommodations, eateries and narrow lanes. The building, reportedly known locally as 'Hostel Daze', was said by residents to be around two decades old.

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Child's video highlights desperate situation under rubble

The video made by the trapped child offers a grim glimpse into the situation faced by those caught beneath the collapsed structure. Unable to get out, the child recorded the video to alert others and seek assistance, underscoring the urgency of the rescue operation.

The exact number of people still trapped remains unclear. While eyewitnesses estimated that more than 20 people could have been buried under the debris, authorities have not confirmed the figure.

A police control room call was received by the South Campus police station at 1.34 pm regarding the collapse of a building near Nanakpura Gurdwara.

"The exact number of persons trapped/injured is not known at present. Some people have been rescued so far. Further details will be shared as and when confirmed," read the statement.

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One dead, two critical as rescue teams search rubble

Four patients were taken to hospital following the incident. According to AIIMS sources, two of them remain in critical condition, while one person was declared dead on arrival. A rescuer who was taken to the hospital has since been discharged.

Multiple agencies have been deployed at the site, including local police personnel, fire brigade teams, CAT Ambulance services and other emergency responders. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also joined the operation.

Rescue workers are continuing to clear the collapsed structure and search for survivors. Police and paramilitary personnel have been positioned around the site to control the crowd and ensure that emergency vehicles can reach the affected area.

Locals join rescue effort as narrow lanes slow response

Residents and eyewitnesses said they rushed towards the building immediately after the collapse and began removing rubble with their hands and whatever tools were available.

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The narrow and crowded lanes around the PG reportedly made it difficult for emergency vehicles to reach the building quickly.

"The hostel was always full. So many people could still be trapped under the debris. The lanes are very congested, so it was difficult for rescue vehicles to arrive at the scene faster," a local said.

One eyewitness said the number of casualties could have been higher had the collapse occurred on a regular working day. Since it was Sunday, several students had reportedly travelled back to their homes.

"Very few were here," he said.

PG housed students from across states

Rajen Chhetri, a local who works with the Delhi Police, said the building contained around 15 rooms, with approximately two to three students staying in each room.

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"Most of the students staying here are from Keralam, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and study mainly at Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College. They were paying around Rs 12,000 per bed," Chhetri said.

Chhetri also claimed that construction activity had been taking place in the basement and alleged that water had accumulated there.

“I have been living here for the last 20 years. Some construction work was going on in the basement, where water had started accumulating. The foundation was also extremely weak,” he said, adding that around 13 people had been rescued.

Residents raise concerns over old buildings and PG conversions

The collapse has also brought renewed attention to the condition of buildings in the densely populated Satya Niketan locality, where several residential properties have reportedly been converted into student accommodations.

Priyanka, a resident who has lived in the area for around two decades, said several buildings in the neighbourhood have been expanded vertically and converted into boys' PGs, with owners often living elsewhere.

"Buildings here are being constructed up to five-six floors. Many houses have been converted into boys' PGs, with the owners shifting elsewhere. They simply name the properties as PGs, take the rent online and leave the area without even checking back."

She alleged that the collapsed PG had seen little or no maintenance despite its age.

"The PG that collapsed is over 20 years old, and in all these years, I have not seen any maintenance work being carried out. The whole of Satya Niketan is full of PGs. Hardly 30 per cent of the house owners actually live here," she said.

Priyanka also pointed to broader civic and infrastructure concerns in the locality.

"Even the gutters and sewers here are open. There were many students trapped inside the building. Since it was raining, most of them were in their rooms, while some had gone home as it was the weekend," Priyanka said.

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Owner identified, police probe underway

Police said the owner of the collapsed building has been identified and teams have been formed to trace him.

The circumstances that led to the collapse, including the reported construction activity in the basement and allegations concerning the building's condition, are expected to form part of the investigation.

Authorities have also urged residents and onlookers to keep away from the site, saying large crowds are hampering rescue operations. Security personnel have been deployed to keep access routes clear so that ambulances and rescue vehicles can move without obstruction.