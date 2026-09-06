Woman Held With 75 Litres Liquor In First AC Coach, Police Probe Darbhanga Supply Network - VIDEO

A woman arrested with 75 litres of liquor from a First AC coach of the Swatantrata Senani Express in Bihar’s Samastipur is now being questioned over the alleged supply network behind the consignment, with police also examining her Darbhanga links and family background.

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Neha Kumari, alias Neha Jha, was arrested after a joint team of the RPF, GRP and CIB searched the H-1 First AC coach of the train at Samastipur station. The train was travelling from New Delhi to Jaynagar. Acting on a tip-off, officials searched her luggage after finding the compartment door locked from inside. Police said liquor of different brands, totalling around 75 litres, was recovered from bags and a briefcase.

According to police, Neha was allegedly travelling with the liquor consignment to Darbhanga, where it was reportedly intended to be delivered to certain people. Investigators are now trying to establish who supplied the liquor and whether an organised network was involved.

Police have also learnt that Neha and her sisters had been living in a rented house in Darbhanga. One of her sisters reportedly faces a liquor-related case in the district.

Neha’s father, Pankaj Kumar Jha, who works in agriculture, was also allegedly arrested in a liquor-related case around two years ago. Her mother works as an Anganwadi worker. However, police have not said that the previous cases involving family members establish Neha’s involvement in the current case.

Investigators are also examining claims about Neha’s alleged contacts with doctors and financially well-off individuals who may have been part of the suspected distribution network. Police said no previous criminal case against Neha has been found so far.

The investigation is continuing to determine the source of the liquor, its intended recipients and the possible involvement of others.