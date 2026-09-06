‘Some Students Still Trapped, Making Calls’: BJP MLA As Rescue Ops Continue In Delhi

Some students trapped inside a collapsed building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area are making phone calls from beneath the debris, BJP MLA Anil Sharma said on Sunday, as rescue teams continued their efforts to locate and evacuate those still trapped.

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“This is a deeply tragic incident,” Sharma said, adding that students from different parts of the country stay in PG accommodations in the building. He said the exact number of students trapped was not yet known, but confirmed that some remained inside. According to him, two students had initially been rescued by the NDRF and MCD, while others were making calls from within the rubble.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reached the site to oversee the rescue operation. The Delhi Police has also initiated the process of registering an FIR in connection with the incident.

According to the latest Delhi Police update, the building had a basement and five upper floors and was being used as PG accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the structure collapsed.

So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals, police said. Search and rescue operations remain underway.