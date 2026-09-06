Saharanpur Mosque Demolition Triggers Political Storm, Opposition Questions Government Action | X @Aas_MSaifi

The demolition of an old mosque located on the Saharanpur Collectorate premises has triggered a political confrontation in Uttar Pradesh, with opposition leaders questioning the administration's decision and alleging that the religious structure was razed despite legal options still being available to the mosque committee.

Former chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MP Imran Masood, Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and Kairana MP Iqra Hasan have criticised the action, while local leaders have announced plans to challenge the demolition in court.

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The administration had declared the mosque illegal before carrying out the demolition. Opposition leaders, however, have disputed the circumstances and timing of the action, with several claiming that the mosque committee possessed old documents relating to the structure and that sufficient time had not been given to pursue legal remedies.

Mayawati, Owaisi Question Demolition, Raise Religious Rights

Mayawati, in a post on X, said the government should immediately stop what she described as a campaign to demolish mosques after declaring them illegal in haste. She said religious places should be dealt with sensitively and within the framework of law.

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Owaisi took a more confrontational position, questioning whether the constitutional right to religious freedom was being adequately protected. He claimed that the mosque committee had produced documents dating back to 1911 and argued that the structure had been used as a place of worship for more than a century.

Owaisi also invoked the concept of waqf by user, arguing that prolonged and uninterrupted use as a place of worship could not simply be disregarded. He alleged that the mosque predated the Collectorate and questioned the justification for demolishing it.

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Akhilesh Backs Communal Harmony Amid Political Row

Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, did not directly refer to Saharanpur or the mosque. In a brief post, the Samajwadi Party chief said maintaining communal harmony was the government's biggest responsibility as well as its biggest achievement. His remarks were widely viewed in the political context of the demolition.

Imran Masood Announces Legal Challenge

Congress MP Imran Masood said the matter would be taken to the Allahabad High Court and that the mosque side would seek compensation through legal means. Calling the demolition a "black day", Masood alleged that the mosque was older than 1911 and that documents relating to its ownership were still available.

Masood further claimed that the order had provided 30 days for legal recourse and that around 22 days were still available when the demolition was carried out. He alleged that legal provisions relating to waqf had also not been properly considered.

"The matter will be fought from the High Court to the Supreme Court," Masood said, while appealing to people to remain calm. He also alleged that the action was linked to the BJP's preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.'

Local Leaders Question Timing, Link Action To 2027 Polls

The political criticism was echoed by local leaders. MLC Shahnawaz Khan alleged that the demolition was carried out while the city was asleep and questioned the urgency behind removing a structure that had existed for decades. He too linked the action to the 2027 elections and said those challenging the demolition would approach the High Court.

The controversy has now moved beyond the demolition itself, with the opposition seeking to turn the episode into a larger debate over due process, protection of religious places and the use of administrative powers ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The administration's justification for the demolition and the legal status of the mosque are likely to come under greater scrutiny if the matter reaches the courts,