Several Feared Trapped Under Debris As Building Collapses Near DU South Campus - VIDEO

A three-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area near Delhi University’s South Campus on Sunday afternoon amid rain, triggering panic in the locality. The incident reportedly occurred around 1:30 pm, with eight people feared trapped under the debris. Several fire tenders and police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collapse.

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Rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with authorities working to locate and evacuate those trapped. Satya Niketan is a prominent student hub, with several Delhi University colleges, including Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Motilal Nehru College, Sri Venkateswara College and Jesus and Mary College, located nearby.

More details to follow.