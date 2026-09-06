10 Students Rescued After 3-Storey Building Collapse In Delhi’s Satya Niketan: DUSU President - VIDEO

Around 10 students have been rescued after a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area near Delhi University’s South Campus on Sunday, DUSU President Aryan Maan said. He added that some students may still be trapped inside the debris.

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“Approximately 10-15 students have been rescued so far, though some are still trapped inside,” Maan said, adding that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and other agencies were carrying out rescue operations at the site.

Maan said around 15-20 students were involved in the incident and those rescued were being taken to hospital. He added that there were no reports of casualties so far, while the condition of the rescued students was yet to be ascertained.

The DUSU president said he had spoken to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Delhi Police Commissioner and was coordinating with authorities over the rescue effort.

JCB machines and fire brigade units have also been deployed at the site to clear the rubble and assist the rescue operation.

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Delhi Police earlier said a PCR call was received at around 1:34 pm regarding the building collapse near Nanakpura Gurdwara. Police, fire services, CAT ambulances and other emergency teams reached the spot, while an NDRF team also joined the operation.

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The exact number of people trapped or injured remains unclear, with authorities expected to provide further details as the rescue operation progresses.