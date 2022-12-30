Delhi University UG, PG, admissions to rely solely on CUET scores from 2023

Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: In a meeting held on December 8, 2022, Delhi University's (DU) executive council decided that for the upcoming academic year 2023-24 undergraduate and postgraduate admissions will be based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

DU, which has released a notice regarding the same on admission.uod.ac.in, has stated that all candidates, including ones under the reserved and minority quota categories come under this requirement.

The development comes as DU and Delhi's reputed St. Stephen's College tussled over CUET scores. While Delhi University admissions for 2022 were based on 100% CUET scores, St. Stephen's only granted 85% weightage to the same with 15% of to college interviews for admission to its non-reserved seats in UG courses.

The Supreme Court mandated that the college adhere to DU's admissions policy, which limits admittance to CUET results alone and forgoes interviews. It was against DU admissions policy and the directive of the academic and executive councils of the university that the college initially sought to conduct interviews for all categories.

Delhi University will witness last of its UG, PG admissions on December 31, 2022.