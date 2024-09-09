 Delhi University Student's Union Elections Set for September 27: Everything You Need to Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi University Student's Union Elections Set for September 27: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi University Student's Union Elections Set for September 27: Everything You Need to Know

Voting times are from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for day classes and 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for evening classes.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | File Photo

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections for the 2024-25 academic year are scheduled for September 27, according to the university's announcement. Students must submit their nominations by September 17, with the option to withdraw nominations by 12 noon on September 18. The final list of candidates will be published by 5 p.m. on the same day, as reported by PTI.

Nomination papers for the DUSU central panel elections should be submitted to Chief Election Officer Satyapal Singh at the North Campus office.

What Is DUSU?

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) represents students from most colleges and faculties within Delhi University. Each college also has its own students' union, and elections are held annually. These elections are highly competitive and enthusiastic, with many former DUSU office-bearers advancing to public office at both state and central levels.

FPJ Shorts
'Joy, Peace And Love...': Sachin Tendulkar Writes Heartfelt Message After Performing Ganpati Visarjan At Home; Video
'Joy, Peace And Love...': Sachin Tendulkar Writes Heartfelt Message After Performing Ganpati Visarjan At Home; Video
Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire In 3 Years; India's Gautam Adani To Join Tesla Boss By 2028, Says Report
Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire In 3 Years; India's Gautam Adani To Join Tesla Boss By 2028, Says Report
Tamil Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Separation From Wife Aarti After 15 Years Of Marriage, Requests Privacy
Tamil Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Separation From Wife Aarti After 15 Years Of Marriage, Requests Privacy
Himalaya Diwas 2024: History And Significance
Himalaya Diwas 2024: History And Significance

How Are Elections Conducted?

DUSU elections are held through direct voting by students from the university and its affiliated colleges, typically between August and September each year.

When Will Elections Be Held?

The elections will take place on September 27, with vote counting scheduled for September 28. Voting will be conducted for day-time classes from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for evening classes from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the official schedule.

Read Also
High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College
article-image

Delhi University Students' Union 2023: Winners

In the 2023 elections, the ABVP, affiliated with the RSS, won three central panel positions, including the presidency. The NSUI, the Congress student wing, secured the vice-presidency. ABVP's Tushar Dedha was elected president, Aprajita won the secretary post, and Sachin Basla was appointed joint secretary. The NSUI's Abhi Dahiya won the vice-presidency. The 2023 elections were held after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the previous elections occurring in 2019.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Breaking The Myth Of Cultural Differences Between India and Canada

Breaking The Myth Of Cultural Differences Between India and Canada

IIT Bombay Students Urge Institute To End Collaborations Wwith Israeli Universities Amid Conflict

IIT Bombay Students Urge Institute To End Collaborations Wwith Israeli Universities Amid Conflict

Indian PhD Student Secures Australian Government Scholarship for Liquid Hydrogen Research

Indian PhD Student Secures Australian Government Scholarship for Liquid Hydrogen Research

Delhi University Student's Union Elections Set for September 27: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi University Student's Union Elections Set for September 27: Everything You Need to Know

IIM Indore Climbs Six Places In Financial Times Global Masters In Management Rankings 2024

IIM Indore Climbs Six Places In Financial Times Global Masters In Management Rankings 2024