Delhi University Student's Union Elections Set for September 27: Everything You Need to Know

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections for the 2024-25 academic year are scheduled for September 27, according to the university's announcement. Students must submit their nominations by September 17, with the option to withdraw nominations by 12 noon on September 18. The final list of candidates will be published by 5 p.m. on the same day, as reported by PTI.

Nomination papers for the DUSU central panel elections should be submitted to Chief Election Officer Satyapal Singh at the North Campus office.

What Is DUSU?

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) represents students from most colleges and faculties within Delhi University. Each college also has its own students' union, and elections are held annually. These elections are highly competitive and enthusiastic, with many former DUSU office-bearers advancing to public office at both state and central levels.

How Are Elections Conducted?

DUSU elections are held through direct voting by students from the university and its affiliated colleges, typically between August and September each year.

When Will Elections Be Held?

The elections will take place on September 27, with vote counting scheduled for September 28. Voting will be conducted for day-time classes from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for evening classes from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the official schedule.

Delhi University Students' Union 2023: Winners

In the 2023 elections, the ABVP, affiliated with the RSS, won three central panel positions, including the presidency. The NSUI, the Congress student wing, secured the vice-presidency. ABVP's Tushar Dedha was elected president, Aprajita won the secretary post, and Sachin Basla was appointed joint secretary. The NSUI's Abhi Dahiya won the vice-presidency. The 2023 elections were held after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the previous elections occurring in 2019.