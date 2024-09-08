 High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHigh Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College

High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College

The court advised institutions to raise seat matrix concerns three months before admissions begin.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
St. Stephens College, Delhi University | Twitter/@StStephensClg

The Delhi High Court ruled in favour of the University of Delhi in its dispute with St Stephen's College. According to Live Law, the court has issued a demand for "time-bound solutions" to future conflicts.

The court also mandated that institutions with queries about the seat matrix should communicate their concerns to the concerned authorities at least three months before the start of the admission process for a new academic session.

“The educational institutions which contribute significantly to preparing the future generations of our country, should best be administering and teaching in their educational institutions and not forced to defend their cases in the Courts, which can be ensured only by way of a simple solution finding process through timely meetings between the parties and time bound solutions,” the court said.

Concerning the number of Christian students admitted, Delhi University had earlier raised concerns with St. Stephen's College. Despite students meeting the necessary criteria based on CUET scores, the college was accused by the university of leaving some seats in a few BA courses vacant and exceeding the approved quota for Christian candidates in its revised seat allocation list.

Read Also
DU Alleges St. Stephen's College Of Exceeding Sanctioned Quota For Christian Candidates In Its...
article-image

As a reaction to the university's accusations, St. Stephen's College posted the list of Christian applicants on its website.

The controversy emerged after the Delhi University noted certain 'crucial and alarming aspects' in the list submitted by St Stephen's college owing to which it could not proceed with the allocations. The list released showed the allocations for Christian candidates in minority colleges, including Jesus and Mary College.

FPJ Shorts
High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College
High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College
Rajasthan SSB Grade II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam On October 5; Check Timings Here!
Rajasthan SSB Grade II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam On October 5; Check Timings Here!
Video: Ayodhya Ram Lalla-Themed Ganpati Bappa Idol Goes Viral From Hyderabad
Video: Ayodhya Ram Lalla-Themed Ganpati Bappa Idol Goes Viral From Hyderabad
Maharashtra: Civic Body Starts Control Room To Improve Safety Of Students In Schools
Maharashtra: Civic Body Starts Control Room To Improve Safety Of Students In Schools
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College

High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College

Rajasthan SSB Grade II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam On October 5; Check Timings Here!

Rajasthan SSB Grade II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam On October 5; Check Timings Here!

Maharashtra: Civic Body Starts Control Room To Improve Safety Of Students In Schools

Maharashtra: Civic Body Starts Control Room To Improve Safety Of Students In Schools

'I Couldn't Fulfil The High Hopes': UPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Thane; Investigation Underway

'I Couldn't Fulfil The High Hopes': UPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Thane; Investigation Underway

RBI Recruitment 2024 Exam For Grade 'B' Officers On September 14; Check All Test Details Here!

RBI Recruitment 2024 Exam For Grade 'B' Officers On September 14; Check All Test Details Here!