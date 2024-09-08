High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College

St. Stephens College, Delhi University | Twitter/@StStephensClg

The Delhi High Court ruled in favour of the University of Delhi in its dispute with St Stephen's College. According to Live Law, the court has issued a demand for "time-bound solutions" to future conflicts.



The court also mandated that institutions with queries about the seat matrix should communicate their concerns to the concerned authorities at least three months before the start of the admission process for a new academic session.

“The educational institutions which contribute significantly to preparing the future generations of our country, should best be administering and teaching in their educational institutions and not forced to defend their cases in the Courts, which can be ensured only by way of a simple solution finding process through timely meetings between the parties and time bound solutions,” the court said.



Concerning the number of Christian students admitted, Delhi University had earlier raised concerns with St. Stephen's College. Despite students meeting the necessary criteria based on CUET scores, the college was accused by the university of leaving some seats in a few BA courses vacant and exceeding the approved quota for Christian candidates in its revised seat allocation list.

As a reaction to the university's accusations, St. Stephen's College posted the list of Christian applicants on its website.



The controversy emerged after the Delhi University noted certain 'crucial and alarming aspects' in the list submitted by St Stephen's college owing to which it could not proceed with the allocations. The list released showed the allocations for Christian candidates in minority colleges, including Jesus and Mary College.