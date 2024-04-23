Delhi University Sets Stage For Placement, Internship Fair For UG & PG Students On April 24-25

Delhi University | File Photo

The University of Delhi is going to hold a placement and internship fair on April 24th and April 25th, which is being organized by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the aegis of the office of Dean, Students’ Welfare. Those who are interested in attending the fair can register on the official website of Delhi University’s Central Placement Cell (CPC) at dsw.du.ac.in.

The fair will start at 10 am, and the students who have successfully registered for it must report at the venue by 9 am. The Delhi University job fair will be organized in a blended mode to offer internship opportunities for the first and second-year students of the undergraduate courses at the university.

Job Mela 2024 : Placement and Internship Fair - Dean Students' Welfare Office (April 24, 2024) pic.twitter.com/tcawOiEsuG — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) April 22, 2024

Attention all students enrolled in regular programs at DU

All students enrolled in regular programs (Undergraduate and Postgraduate) at the University of Delhi are eligible to apply for the Job Mela 2024.

Please note that registration will be closed automatically once 4,000 students have registered, so apply as soon as possible to secure your spot.

There are no registration fees charged by CPC for participating in the Job Mela 2024.

However, we request that you bring multiple hardcopies of your resume and CV to the event.

If you have registered for the job fair, please report at the Office of Dean Student’s Welfare, Conference Centre (North campus), Opposite Botany Department, Gate Number – 4, University of Delhi at the scheduled time.

Several companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDB Financial Services, Exports Global, NEXT IAS, and Zomato, are participating in the Delhi University Internship and placement fair. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to boost your career!