Delhi University ranking declines despite five top-10 colleges

Despite having five colleges that made the top 10 in the NIRF rankings, Delhi University has not been able to rank among the top 10 universities in the nation.

Experts think slow recruitment, student-teacher ratio as reasons

According to experts, the main causes are the slow recruitment of permanent professors, the poor teacher-student ratio, and the arbitrary behaviour of the few DU institutions. One of the most prominent examples of this is the fact that instead of permanent staff, 60–70% of Delhi University's colleges use ad hoc and guest instructors.

Based on criteria including learning and resources, graduation rates, research and professional practises, perception and outreach, and diversity, national institutions are ranked according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Due to the DU's inability to improve on a handful of the aforementioned categories, this year's performance was down a notch from previous year's.

Significant drop in rankings from 2021

DU was ranked 12th in the NIRF university ranking last year, but it is currently ranked 13th. DU dropped to position 23 from position 19 in the overall ranking in 2021.

Regarding the university's performance, DU stated that the NIRF rating criteria would be examined, and actions would be taken to strengthen the areas that needed improvement.

DU claims improvements being made

According to DU, improvements are being made in a number of areas, including the appointment of permanent teachers, but it is a drawn-out process. The DU stated that emphasis is also being placed on research and quality.

In the teacher-student ratio last year as well, Jawaharlal Nehru University received 30 less points than DU.

The need for teacher appointments has long been present in DU, according to Hansraj Suman, president of the Delhi Teachers' Association. There must be a significant number of appointments, as well as permanent teachers.

Despite low teacher-student ratio, DU good in research

Despite having a lower teacher-to-student ratio than other universities, DU has done well in the research department, according to Suman.

20 Delhi Colleges supported by the Delhi government, according to Dr. Kailash Singh, a professor at Delhi University, do not even have a permanent principal.

These colleges include Sri Aurobindo College, Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), Motilal Nehru College, Motilal Nehru College (Evening), Bhagat Singh College, Bhagat Singh College (Evening), Satyawati College, Satyawati College (Evening), Rajdhani College, Vivekananda College, Bharati College, Gargi college, Kamla Nehru College, Maitreyi College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College, Bhagini Nivedita college, Shivaji college, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharishi Balmiki College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Maharaja Agrasen College and Bheem Rao Ambedkar College.

In the rating of universities conducted by the Union Education Ministry's NIRF Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru was named the top university, followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia. Jamia Millia Islamia placed sixth the previous year.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar expressed delight that Jamia has earned the third spot and noted that Jamia is constantly focusing on enhancing the calibre of learning, teaching, and research.

"In NIRF ranking in 2016, we secured 83 rank but in 2021 we grabbed 6th position and now are among the top three universities of the country.

"This remarkable achievement has been made possible due to the relevant and focused research of the highest quality of teaching and teaching by the dedicated and loyal faculty members of the University," Akhtar said .

