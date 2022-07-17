Delhi University announces results for 26 UG, 18 PG courses

Representational image | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi University informed the varsity officials on Saturday that the results for 26 undergraduate and 18 postgraduate courses had been released. DS Rawat, the dean of examinations, announced that 37,000 students' results have been released. Over 65,000 students have also received an email with information about the grievance resolution procedure.

"We are in process of declaring results. We have declared results of 37,000 students. This is the first time when teaching, examination and evaluation took place simultaneously and results were declared within 40 days of examination," Rawat said.

The university reports that results have been released so far for the following programmes: B.Com. (Hons. ), B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, Hindi, Political Science, B.A. (VOC) Human Resource Management, and B.Sc. (Hons.) Home Science, Mathematics, and Statistics. After a two-year break caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, exams were taken by second and third year undergraduate students in physical mode in May and June. The first and second pandemic waves were when the university held Open Book Examinations (OPE).