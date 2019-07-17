Delhi University post-graduation entrance exam result to be declared soon; check at du.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the result of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) post-graduation entrance result soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites, du.ac.in, nta.ac.in. According to India Today, the result will be announced anytime soon.

The exam was held in several shifts from July 3 to 6, 2019. The Delhi University has for the first time given the responsibility of conducting entrances to NTA for postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

Steps to check NTA DUET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'individual score' or 'answer key'

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear

Step 5: Download and print the result for future use