Delhi University Invites Applications For Summer Internship 2024, Check Stipend, Deadline & More

The Delhi University (DU) has announced that applications for the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS) summer internship 2024 are now open. The deadline for submitting applications is May 4. The internship offers flexible hours, 20 hours per week, and provides a monthly stipend of ₹10,500. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website at dsw.du.ac.in.

Please note that individuals who have previously participated in the VCIS (summer/part-time) programme are not eligible to apply for this year's internship. The internship is scheduled for June and July and will last for two months.

All regular, enrolled students of Delhi University pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies in any field are eligible for the summer internship 2024 programme. However, final year/semester students are not eligible to apply.

After successfully completing the internship program, the participants will be awarded a certificate by the Dean of Student Welfare.

Delhi University will begin the registration process for undergraduate courses in mid-May. However, the registration process for postgraduate courses will begin by April 25. Along with postgraduate courses, the registration process for BTech and two five-year integrated courses (BA LLB) will also begin in April. The application window will remain open for a month. After the completion of this phase, the second phase of admission will commence.