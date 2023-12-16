Delhi University Forms Committee To Probe Financial Irregularities In 12 Colleges

Delhi University | File Photo

The Delhi University has established a committee, consisting of its executive council members, to investigate reported financial irregularities in 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government. According to a report from the news agency PTI, this action follows a letter from Delhi's Education Minister, Atishi, to the Centre, highlighting irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores of rupees from the public exchequer in these colleges.

The committee is set to begin its work on December 16. It is made up of executive council members who have been tasked with submitting their report within 15 days, according to a statement released by the university following a meeting of its executive council on Friday, December 15, 2023. The report will then be forwarded to the Union education ministry and the Delhi government. The university stated that the decision to establish the committee was unanimously approved in the EC's meeting.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on December 1 concerning the 12 colleges, Delhi Education Minister Atishi expressed concerns about significant irregularities and procedural lapses involving large sums of money from public funds. She pointed out that as these colleges are affiliated with Delhi University, they are not accountable to the Delhi government for the proper use of funds.

Allocation of 12.76 acres of land in Mukherjee Nagar

The Delhi minister proposed the merger of 12 colleges under the Delhi government or full control by the Centre, with the condition that the Delhi government would cease funding if the latter option is chosen.

Additionally, the University executive council approved various proposals, such as allocating 12.76 acres of land in Mukherjee Nagar to transform the Patel Chest Hospital into a multi-speciality hospital. These proposals were presented and deliberated during the academic council meeting on November 30.

Dual-degree program implementation

The suggestion to introduce a dual-degree program, enabling students to simultaneously pursue two academic degrees—one through traditional instruction and the other through distance learning—was also sanctioned, as per the statement. The EC granted approval for the conversion. “some syllabus of various departments from existing CBCS/LOCF based syllabus/examination schemes to syllabus/examination schemes as per UGCF-2022”, it said.

Notice issued regarding the rounding off of decimals for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The University has also issued a significant notice concerning the rounding off of decimals for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programs. According to the official announcement, the University will round off any decimal equal to or greater than 0.5 of the number immediately preceding the minimum qualifying marks for admission to the relevant program, to the next whole number, specifically for the purpose of admission to these programs at both levels.

For examole, if the minimum qualifying marks for admission to a programme is 45%, marks secured between 44.5% and 45% or in the qualifying examination by applicants shall be treated as equivalent to 45%. Another example, marks obtained between 49.5% and 50%, will be treated as 50%.

The rounding off applies only to admission to the specific program for candidates who have been declared 'pass' in their qualifying examination conducted by their respective Board/University/Institution. This rounding off does not affect the division awarded in the degree or the marks stated in their mark sheets.

(With PTI Inputs)