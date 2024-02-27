Delhi University and Kyungpook National University Sign MoU for Korean Language Courses

Delhi University | File Photo

Delhi University signed an agreement with South Korea's Kyungpook National University for the promotion of courses in the Korean language here in India. According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU0 inked between the two top institutes, the Kyungpook National University will provide funds to the University of Delhi for the development of new language programs. The varsity will also provide funds to renovate the language laboratory and other infrastructure.

Benefits of MoU

During the MoU signing ceremony, DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh said it was the first step toward a mutually beneficial cooperation between the two universities in the spirit of friendship.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta, registrar, of the University of Delhi, and Professor Hwang Kwa-seok, director, of the Institute of International Development, Kyungpook National University, exchanged documents after the MoU signing.

"Unver the MoU, the Kyungpook National University will provide funds to the University of Delhi for program development and operation expenses such as the renovation of the language laboratory and infrastructure," Gupta said.

Additionally, the South Korean university has also appointed a Korean language instructor, committing to offering scholarships for 10 students from the Department of East Asian Studies annually, allowing them to participate as exchange students at Kyungpook National University as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This MoU will remain effective for one year and will be renewed annually for the next three years.