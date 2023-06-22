 Delhi: Two More Held In South Campus Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi: Two More Held In South Campus Murder

Delhi: Two More Held In South Campus Murder

Two more people have been held which makes a total number to 5. An SOL student and a juvenile have been apprehended in connection with the murder.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Student Murder: Three More Suspects Apprehended | IANS

In a recent shocking murder case in Delhi, where a 19-year old boy named Nikhil Chauhan was stabbed to death outside the Aryabhatta College on Sunday. In this case, two more people have been held which makes a total number to 5. An SOL student and a juvenile have been apprehended in connection with the murder.

Investigators may add section 120B of IPC on criminal conspiracy to the charges. The accused was identified as Yash, age 19 and a student of Open Learning, a juvenile plus a school dropout. According to one of the officer, "Yash has an argument with Chauhan during the June 11 incident. The juvenile was roped in by one of the outsiders who was involved in the crime."

Read Also
Delhi Crime: Days after Sakshi murder case, man stabbed with ice-pick in full public view in...
article-image

The details of Delhi Murder:

So far, there have been 3 SOL students who are nabbed for the case. The investigators are planning for an in-person interview with all the accused. During the footage scan, from several CCTV Cameras inside the university, cops found out that Yash and another juvenile were following Nikhil Chauhan.

"A few of the accused were present inside the college on Sunday, while others were waiting outside. Chauhan had been inside the college for some time when they confronted him," said an investigator.

On Tuesday, police recorded the statement of Chauhan's woman friend under section 164 CrPC before a magistrate. Prior to that, other 3 friends had also given their statements to cops.

According to the sources, they are likely to add a conspiracy section to the case, which is now registered under 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
DU Murder Case: Nikhil Chauhan's Father Breaks Down While Talking To Media, Says 'No Information...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Two More Held In South Campus Murder

Delhi: Two More Held In South Campus Murder

JNVST Class 6 Results Declared At navodaya.gov.in, direct link here

JNVST Class 6 Results Declared At navodaya.gov.in, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh: Government To Enhance English Skills Of Students Through TOEFL

Andhra Pradesh: Government To Enhance English Skills Of Students Through TOEFL

Panel Screens Applicants For PTU VC Without Norms: Punjab Governor

Panel Screens Applicants For PTU VC Without Norms: Punjab Governor

Haryana: 1000 Yogashalas Will Open In Every Village, Says Ayush Minister Anil Vij

Haryana: 1000 Yogashalas Will Open In Every Village, Says Ayush Minister Anil Vij