Delhi: Two More Held In South Campus Murder

Delhi Student Murder: Three More Suspects Apprehended | IANS

In a recent shocking murder case in Delhi, where a 19-year old boy named Nikhil Chauhan was stabbed to death outside the Aryabhatta College on Sunday. In this case, two more people have been held which makes a total number to 5. An SOL student and a juvenile have been apprehended in connection with the murder.

Investigators may add section 120B of IPC on criminal conspiracy to the charges. The accused was identified as Yash, age 19 and a student of Open Learning, a juvenile plus a school dropout. According to one of the officer, "Yash has an argument with Chauhan during the June 11 incident. The juvenile was roped in by one of the outsiders who was involved in the crime."

The details of Delhi Murder:

So far, there have been 3 SOL students who are nabbed for the case. The investigators are planning for an in-person interview with all the accused. During the footage scan, from several CCTV Cameras inside the university, cops found out that Yash and another juvenile were following Nikhil Chauhan.

"A few of the accused were present inside the college on Sunday, while others were waiting outside. Chauhan had been inside the college for some time when they confronted him," said an investigator.

On Tuesday, police recorded the statement of Chauhan's woman friend under section 164 CrPC before a magistrate. Prior to that, other 3 friends had also given their statements to cops.

According to the sources, they are likely to add a conspiracy section to the case, which is now registered under 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.