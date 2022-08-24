Delhi: State government revokes private school recognition over not accepting students under EWS Quota

Representational image | Commonwealth Union

New Delhi: According to officials, the Rajinder Nagar private school lost its official recognition from the Delhi government because it refused to accept kids who qualified for the EWS quota and did not provide free uniforms, books, or stationery to those who had already been admitted. According to them, the JD Tytler School has also been ordered to pay staff salaries and arrears until the school is open and not to admit any new students for the academic year 2022–2023. The school administration did not respond right away.

The decision has been taken based on the recommendations of the SC/ST Welfare Committee. This order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) will be in effect from April 1, 2022. "It was found that the school had not taken admission of some students under EWS quota and also had not provided free stationery to students. The action was recommended keeping in mind the interests of the children studying in the school.

The school has been instructed by the education department not to admit new students in any class from the academic session 2022-23 onwards," Vishesh Ravi, Chairman of the SC/ST Welfare Committee, said. "The district DDE concerned will ensure that the students of JD Tytler School be accommodated in the nearest government schools if they so desire. It has also been directed that the salary and arrears of the school staff be paid till the school is in operation," he added.

Private schools that refused to accept pupils under the EWS quota received show-cause letters from the Department of Education. Some private schools refused to admit EWS pupils even after the warning, and some didn't even offer them stationary. As a result, the committee had requested that, upon receiving complaints about such private schools, the education department revoke their recognition and file an FIR.