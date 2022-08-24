Bengal school jobs scam: CBI raids residences of North Bengal University's Vice Chancellor

CBI | Representative Image

Kolkata: The CBI on Wednesday raided the house and office of former SSC chairman and present North Bengal University’s vice chancellor Subiresh Bhattacharya in connection to the irregularities in the teacher recruitment scam.

A team of central agency sleuths had visited the flat of Bhattacharya in Kolkata and since no one was there the central agency had sealed the flat, and store room and a cupboard belonging to him.

One team conducted the raid and search operations at Bhattacharya's office on the NBU campus.

It is pertinent to mention that Bhattacharya’s name was mentioned in the report of the Bag committee.

The Calcutta High Court had formed a committee under retired Justice Ranjit Kumar Bag to probe the scam and this committee had mentioned of Bhattacharya along with WBSSC advisory committee Shanti Prasad Sinha, and former chairman of the same committee Ashok Saha.

On August 10, the CBI arrested both Sinha and Saha, which marked the first arrest made by the central agency in connection to this scam. Sinha and Saha are currently under their custody.

Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee are also in judicial custody till August 31 in connection to this scam. On August 31, both Chatterjee and Arpita are likely to be presented before the court virtually due to ‘security’ issues.