Delhi: Special committee set up for admission-related issues at Delhi University

New Delhi: A committee has been formed for redressal of complaints regarding the admission of students in colleges affiliated with the Delhi University, officials said on Friday.



The admission process for the undergraduate as well as the post-graduate courses at Delhi University would be starting in October.



Keeping this in mind, the Admission Committee of the student organisation CYSS has been formed in which senior professors and students of Delhi University have been included.



Chandramani Dev, president of student organisation CYSS, said that the students can send complaints regarding admission-related problems through WhatsApp, and also raise them over the telephone.



Several phone numbers have been published on which admission-related issues and problems can be discussed.



Some of the numbers that have been listed are that of Prof Hansraj Suman -- 9717114595; Prof Sangeeta Mittal -- 9717586587; Sonu Chaudhary -- 9905052529; Dhruv Gehlot -- 8076378293; Ravi Pandey -- 93195 49110; Sandeep Yadav --7982941393 etc.



The students can also share and mention their problems via e-mail.



Besides, the students can also raise their concerns on a WhatsApp number -- 8588833485.



Hansraj Suman, president of the Delhi Teachers Association has said that the students should complete their admission formalities from home.



"By staying at home, the students can fill the admission form... in case there is any problem, then they can get information on the given phone numbers or through WhatsApp," he said.



"If the students face any problem related to any certificate or caste certificate, or if any kind of error happens during admission, they should first contact the college and if their problem is not resolved then they can contact on the given numbers," he added.



The professors who have been included in this special committee have been in the Delhi University's Central Admission Committee, Grievance Committee, SC, ST Admission Committee, SC, ST Cell Admission Committee, Admission Grievance Committee etc. for the last three decades.