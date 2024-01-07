Delhi Schools Winter Break Extended Till January 12 For Nursery To Class 5 |

In light of the ongoing cold wave in Delhi and a yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi Education Minister Atishi has declared an extension of the winter break for students from Nursery to Class 5. The decision aims to prioritize the safety and well-being of the young learners amidst harsh weather conditions.

Social Media announcement

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Minister Atishi officially communicated the decision, stating, "Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5." This closure will be effective until January 12, 2024, offering a temporary respite for the affected students.

Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 7, 2024

Previous extension rescinded

Initially, the Delhi government had extended the winter break until January 10 for all government-aided and unaided recognized private schools. However, a subsequent notice (DE.23(3)/Sch.Br/2024/19) was issued, declaring the prior extension null and void. The notice also acknowledged the possibility of additional orders on this matter in the future.

The decision to extend the winter break comes in response to the alarming cold conditions and the IMD's yellow alert. This move ensures that the youngest students, from Nursery to Class 5, will have an extended break to stay safe and warm during the inclement weather.