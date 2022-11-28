Delhi: Indian Public School receives bomb threat via email, students evacuated after Bomb Disposal Squad reaches the spot

Representational Image | File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi police on Monday said that it received an email regrading the presence of a bomb inside the Indian Public School (IPS) in the south district of Delhi.

A bomb Disposal Squad has reached the spot and other details are being verified.

“An email has been received regarding a bomb in Indian Public School, South district. A bomb Disposal Squad has been sent there. It is being verified and checked,” police stated.

“Local police was informed which reacted promptly. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad along with staff of Defence Colony PS reached the spot. The school was evacuated & a thorough search was made. But no bomb found.The email is also being verified by cyber team,” it said.