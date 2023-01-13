Delhi: L-G stopped govt school teachers from travelling to Finland for training, says Deputy CM Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia |

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is at loggerheads with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has now accused Saxena of prohibiting the Union Territory's government school teachers from travelling to Finland for training purposes.

Finland's school system, which has been lauded as among the best in the world by various global rankings, is one of the main inspirations for improving Delhi's education system, as per Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The proposal to allow teachers to travel to Finland was allegedly denied by the L-G office, though the latter has not provided any clarification to the same yet.

"The L-G's refusal to foreign exposure training for our teachers is an attack on Delhi's education model, which has made India proud all over the world. Instead of helping to make the education model more glorious, the L-G is focused on stopping our unique initiatives, which is very shameful," stated Sisodia.

The Delhi Government has so far sent more than 1,000 teachers to various exposure programmes abroad. Teachers have travelled to Finland, Cambridge, and Singapore so far. School principals, on the other hand, have received training in reputed IIMs such as IIM Lucknow, IIM Ahmedabad.