Delhi: JNU Vice Chancellor reacts strongly against anti-Brahmin slogans on varsity's walls

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) Vice Chancellor, Prof Santishree D. Pandit, condemned the anti-Brahmin, Baniya slogans that were spray painted on the campus walls.

On Thursday, December 1, several walls from the School of International Studies- II building were defaced with slogans asking Brahmins to leave the campus, to go back to shakhas.

The administration did not react promptly, but later produced a notice signed by the registrar stating, "The administration condemns all these exclusivist tendencies on the campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all."

The note clarified that the Dean, School for International Studies, and the Grievances Committee had taken cognizance of the matter and are to produce a report of the matter before the VC.

On Thursday, slogans like 'Brahmins Leave The Campus', 'There Will Be Blood', 'Brahmin Bharat Chhodo', and 'Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge,' were spray painted in red on campus walls and also on the chambers of certain Bhamhin professors. RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused the left of the vandalisation.

'Brahmins lives matter' started trending on twitter as the photos of these slogans made rounds on social media.

(With inputs from ANI)