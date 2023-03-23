Delhi High Court to hear plea seeking relaxation for JEE advanced 2023 aspirants

Delhi HC to hear a petition seeking relaxation for JEE Advanced 2023 aspirants. | File

The Delhi High court, today on March 23, will hear a petition seeking relaxation for JEE Advanced aspirants. The Plea challenges, "Two attempts in Two consecutive years" criteria so that students who didn’t appear twice or even once in 2021 and 2022 be allowed to appear in 2023 as a special provision.

The case will be heard by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav as reported by the live law. The plea has been moved by 67 students who are class 12th pass outs of 2021 who could not use their opportunity of JEE (Advanced) Examination due to the pandemic.

The petition seeks relaxation for candidates who appeared in 12th exam in 2021 for the first time to appear for JEE (Advanced), 2023 provided they should have appeared only once for the exam, either in 2021 or 2022 or have not at all appeared in any paper in both years.

The Delhi High Court earlier on March 7, had issued notice to the Central Government and other respondents and sought a response to a plea seeking relaxation for the students appearing in the JEE Advance 2023.

